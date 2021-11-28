Allen Lazard is active for Week 12 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 12 inactives and wide receiver Allen Lazard is officially active for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Lazard was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury and was limited all three days of practice this week.

This is positive news for the Packers to get another one of their offensive weapons back for this important NFC showdown on Sunday. Lazard was forced to miss last week’s 34-31 loss at the Minnesota Vikings because of the shoulder injury, but he’s now in a position to make his return. He was last in action for the team’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, where he caught just one of four targets for six yards. Prior to that, he caught a touchdown in three straight contests.

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling also back, Lazard will most likely serve as the No. 3 option in the Green Bay offense, catching short and intermediary passes. Fantasy managers should err on the side of caution when deciding to insert him into their lineups.