Elijah Mitchell is active for Week 12 vs. Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 12 inactives and running back Elijah Mitchell is officially active for their matchup against the Vikings. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a finger injury and was limited in practice this week. He entered the weekend as questionable.

This is huge for the Niners to get Mitchell back in the rotation after missing last week’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jeff Wilson ended up getting the start in his place but the team was led in rushing by wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Mitchell has been banged up throughout his rookie campaign but has still been highly productive. In seven games, he has 560 yards and three touchdowns. He posted 91 yards off 27 carries in the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks back.

Since he’s good to go, fantasy managers can slot him back into their starting lineups as a potential flex option. Mitchell’s value may have a diminished a tad bit with Wilson getting so many snaps, but he’s still worth a start.