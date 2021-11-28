 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Jones is active for Week 12 vs. Rams

The Packers published their Week 12 inactives report and Aaron Jones is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Week 12 inactives and Aaron Jones is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams. Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Three limited practices turned out to be enough for Jones. He was initially expected to miss 1-2 weeks with his MCL sprain, so he’s managed to bounce back on the early side of that timeline. The running back hopes to be heavily involved in the offense against the Rams, and should be a starter in fantasy lineups despite his timeshare with A.J. Dillon.

The Packers skill players outside of Jones and Davante Adams do lose fantasy value with the running back’s return. Fantasy managers hoping to get another week of Dillon as the starter will have to shift elsewhere, although the second-year running back does have some flex value in this contest even with Jones’ return.

