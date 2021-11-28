Kareem Hunt officially active for Week 12 vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 12 inactives and Kareem Hunt is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Hunt was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. Because the Browns were designating him to return from injured reserve, they did not have to disclose his official practice workload. The Browns activated Hunt from injured reserve at the end of the week.

Hunt said earlier in the week he expected to play Sunday, and that’s exactly what is going to happen with the running back listed as active. The Browns are a run-heavy team this year and desperately missed Hunt during his IR stint.

The running back becomes a strong flex play against the Ravens on Sunday night, even with Nick Chubb in the lineup. Fantasy managers can expect Chubb to see some touches go Hunt’s way, especially in the receiving game. Both running backs are going to be worth starting in what should be a high-scoring affair.