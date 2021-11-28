Cordarrelle Patterson is active for Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons announced Week 12 inactives and Cordarrelle Patterson is officially active for their matchup against the Jaguars. Patterson was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

With three limited sessions this week, it was clear Patterson was progressing towards being active. The Falcons get a big boost here, as Mike Davis has proven to be ineffective in the backfield. Patterson has been a unique player for Atlanta this year, who has finally given him the volume necessary to become a relevant fantasy asset. Patterson is a good start for fantasy managers against Jaguars defense which has struggled in the last few weeks. QB Matt Ryan and TE Kyle Pitts should also get a boost with Patterson being active, as the offense should function a bit more smoothly with the speedster’s presence. Managers can expect a strong showing from Patterson in Week 12.