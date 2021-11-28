Rhamondre Stevenson is active for Week 12 vs. Titans

The New England Patriots announced Week 12 inactives and running back Rhamondre Stevenson is officially active for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Stevenson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week.

This is good news for the Pats, who will get their dynamic rookie running back on the field for this battle between two AFC playoff contenders. Stevenson has really come on over the last month, compiling 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards against the Panthers before going off for 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Browns the following week. He added 69 rushing yards against the Falcons last Thursday night and did so while only logging in 34% of the offensive snaps.

Stevenson has potential to enter your fantasy lineup as a starter but be mindful of the fact that his share of snaps is low. It’s up to fantasy managers to determine if he’ll boom instead of bust on Sunday.