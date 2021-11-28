Donovan Peoples-Jones is active for Week 12 vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 12 inactives and wide receiver Donevan Peoples-Jones is officially active for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Peoples-Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and drew a questionable designation heading into the weekend.

This is certainly positive news for the Browns to get one of their top receiving targets back for a critical AFC North matchup against the Ravens on Sunday. Cleveland’s offense has been incredibly banged up over the last several weeks so getting him back in time for the back stretch of the season is huge. Through eight games this season, DPJ has caught 16 of 23 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He was last in action two weeks ago against the Patriots, a game where he caught one target for 16 yards.

DPJ emerges has flex potential for any prospective fantasy manager this week. Given Baker Mayfield’s struggles while playing through a shoulder injury, it’d be wise to err on the side of caution.