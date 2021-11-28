 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 13 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 12.

By DKNation Staff
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws during the third quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up Week 13 lookahead lines on Wednesday of Week 12. We got point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. DK closed Week 13 lines once the 1 p.m. slate going on Sunday but will now start re-opening them.

Here’s our full list of Week 13 opening odds from Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update with the re-opened lines when they arrive Sunday evening. Bye weeks this coming weekend include the Browns, Packers, Titans, and Panthers. The Chiefs and Cardinals return from a bye week.

Cowboys vs. Saints

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -210, Saints +175

Giants vs. Dolphins

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -150, Giants +130

Colts vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Colts -7
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: Colts -305, Texans +240

Vikings vs. Lions

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Vikings -7.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Vikings -350, Lions +270

Eagles vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -6.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Eagles -275, Jets +220

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -435, Broncos +330

Cardinals vs. Bears

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -7
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -310, Bears +245

Chargers vs. Bengals

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -1.5
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Bengals -125, Chargers +150

Bucs vs. Falcons

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -9.5
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +340

Washington vs. Raiders

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Raiders -1.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Raiders -125, Washington +105

Jaguars vs. Rams

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -125
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Rams -630, Jaguars +450

Ravens vs. Steelers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -3
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Ravens -145, Steelers +125

49ers vs. Seahawks

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -2
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Seahawks +110

Patriots vs. Bills

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Patriots +155

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation