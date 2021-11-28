Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up Week 13 lookahead lines on Wednesday of Week 12. We got point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. DK closed Week 13 lines once the 1 p.m. slate going on Sunday but will now start re-opening them.
Here’s our full list of Week 13 opening odds from Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update with the re-opened lines when they arrive Sunday evening. Bye weeks this coming weekend include the Browns, Packers, Titans, and Panthers. The Chiefs and Cardinals return from a bye week.
Cowboys vs. Saints
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -210, Saints +175
Giants vs. Dolphins
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -150, Giants +130
Colts vs. Texans
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Colts -7
Opening point total: 47
Opening moneyline: Colts -305, Texans +240
Vikings vs. Lions
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Vikings -7.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Vikings -350, Lions +270
Eagles vs. Jets
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Eagles -6.5
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Eagles -275, Jets +220
Broncos vs. Chiefs
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Opening point total: 49.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -435, Broncos +330
Cardinals vs. Bears
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Cardinals -7
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Cardinals -310, Bears +245
Chargers vs. Bengals
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bengals -1.5
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Bengals -125, Chargers +150
Bucs vs. Falcons
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bucs -9.5
Opening point total: 50.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +340
Washington vs. Raiders
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Raiders -1.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Raiders -125, Washington +105
Jaguars vs. Rams
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Rams -125
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Rams -630, Jaguars +450
Ravens vs. Steelers
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Ravens -3
Opening point total: 45
Opening moneyline: Ravens -145, Steelers +125
49ers vs. Seahawks
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: 49ers -2
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Seahawks +110
Patriots vs. Bills
Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bills -3.5
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Patriots +155
