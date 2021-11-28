Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. DraftKings Sportsbook opened up Week 13 lookahead lines on Wednesday of Week 12. We got point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. DK closed Week 13 lines once the 1 p.m. slate going on Sunday but will now start re-opening them.

Here’s our full list of Week 13 opening odds from Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update with the re-opened lines when they arrive Sunday evening. Bye weeks this coming weekend include the Browns, Packers, Titans, and Panthers. The Chiefs and Cardinals return from a bye week.

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -210, Saints +175

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -150, Giants +130

Opening point spread: Colts -7

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: Colts -305, Texans +240

Opening point spread: Vikings -7.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Vikings -350, Lions +270

Opening point spread: Eagles -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Eagles -275, Jets +220

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -435, Broncos +330

Opening point spread: Cardinals -7

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -310, Bears +245

Opening point spread: Bengals -1.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Bengals -125, Chargers +150

Opening point spread: Bucs -9.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +340

Opening point spread: Raiders -1.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Raiders -125, Washington +105

Opening point spread: Rams -125

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Rams -630, Jaguars +450

Opening point spread: Ravens -3

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Ravens -145, Steelers +125

Opening point spread: 49ers -2

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Seahawks +110

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Patriots +155

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.