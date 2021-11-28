Opening Week 13 Giants vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants got a huge NFC East divisional win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Their defense came up huge intercepting Jalen Hurts three times. The Dolphins had quite the defensive showing of their own against the Carolina Panthers as they had five sacks, two interceptions and a blocked punt for a touchdown. They have now won four games in a row and are 5-7.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Giants-Dolphins Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Dolphins -150, Giants +130

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: MIA -2.5

The Dolphins are clicking and look like they are getting hot at the right time. While the Giants rebounded with a win, it was largely due to their defense stepping up as their offense only scored one touchdown. The Dolphins played their most well-rounded game of the season in Week 12, and they are going to ride that momentum to a cover in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.