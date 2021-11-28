Opening Week 13 Broncos vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos got by with just enough offense to keep pace with the strong showing of their defense against the Los Angeles Chargers and won the game, 28-13. Teddy Bridgewater was banged up in the game, but he still managed to account for two total touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. The Chiefs are coming out of their bye week, have won four straight games, and are sitting atop the AFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Broncos-Chiefs Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chiefs -425, Broncos +320

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: DEN +9.5

Even though the Broncos' offense hasn’t been their strong point, their defense has stepped up in the last few weeks. They haven’t given up more than 16 points in a game since Week 6. This is the first meeting of these divisional opponents so we don’t know exactly what to expect. The Chiefs have to be hoping that the bye week gave their defense time to come together because they were looking rough before the break. The Broncos offense likely won’t be able to score enough to give them the win, but I think they cover the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.