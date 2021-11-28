Opening Week 13 Colts vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is the second game of the season between the two teams. Indianapolis thumped Houston 31-3 in Week 6. In Week 11, the Colts lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Bucs, blowing a first-half lead and then watching Leonard Fournette find the end zone with 20 seconds left. Indianapolis is 6-6 and in second place in the AFC South. The Texans lost 21-14 to the New York Jets a week after stunning the Tennessee Titans. The NFL is wacky.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Colts-Texans Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Colts -7.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Colts -335, Texans +260

Opening point spread: Colts -7

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: IND -7

This season has been wild enough already that it truly wouldn’t surprise me if somehow the Texans came away with a win here. But, for this article, we are going with the more likely of outcomes. The Colts' offense, mainly Jonathan Taylor, has looked solid the last few weeks and their defense should be able to stave off the efforts of Tyrod Taylor and Brandin Cooks. The Colts won the first iteration of this AFC South divisional matchup back in Week 6 by a score of 31-3. Kind of surprised the line isn’t bigger here. Colts cover!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.