Opening Week 13 Vikings vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Vikings couldn’t handle the offense of the San Francisco 49ers and came up just short of a victory, 34-26. Starting running back Dalvin Cook went down with a dislocated shoulder so his injury status should be monitored before this game. The Lions once again came up short in their attempt to secure their first win. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos booted a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired on Thanksgiving and Detroit dropped to 0-10-1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Vikings-Lions Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Vikibngs -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Vikings -310, Lions +245

Opening point spread: Vikings -7.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: DET +7.5

While the Lions haven’t won this season they have covered quite a bit. When these two teams met in Week 5, the Vikings came away with the 19-17 win. The Vikings' offense has been solid with wide receiver Adam Thielen racking up touchdowns, but their defense hasn’t really slowed many offenses. Lions running back D’Andre Swift was banged up on Thanksgiving, but he avoided a major injury. If he and T.J. Hockenson can get back on track in the offense, the Lions should cover here.

