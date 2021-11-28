Opening Week 13 Chargers vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The LA Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers struggled to get going in Week 12 and nearly went scoreless in the first half against the Denver Broncos. It was too little too late and the Chargers took the L, 28-13. The Bengals got a huge divisional victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-10. While Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon carried the offense, the defense stepped up in a big way to show that this team could handle themselves in the playoffs if they make it.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chargers-Bengals Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bengals -145, Chargers +125

Opening point spread: Bengals -1.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: CIN -1.5

The Chargers have to travel across the country and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET which never favors the West Coast road team. The Bengals offense has evolved which is scary. To start the year, it was just Burrow bombs to Ja’Marr Chase, but both Higgins and Mixon played a crucial and large role in their Week 12 win. The Chargers' defense doesn’t get much of a break and has shown that they are susceptible to giving up points. Austin Ekeler has carried the Los Angeles offense for the last two weeks and the Bengals have shown that they know how to handle a versatile running back. This one should be fun.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.