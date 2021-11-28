Opening Week 13 Cardinals vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals are coming off a bye and hoping to have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back healthy. Both were sidelined by injury for all three of Arizona’s November games. The Bears are in turmoil with head coach Matt Nagy on the hot seat and the team barely escaping Detroit with a 16-14 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. They will be looking to get Justin Fields back from a rib injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cardinals-Bears Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -305, Bears +240

Opening point spread: Cardinals -7

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Arizona -7

Even with head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s name thrown in the rumor mill to be desired by the University of Oklahoma to be their next coach, this team hopefully used their bye week to get healthy. The Bears look like they need an extra bye week so that their defense can get their legs under them. They don’t have the line to get to Murray or the secondary to deal with the receiver talent of the Cardinals. A touchdown spread is a lot to cover, but a well-rested Arizona team should be able to pull it off.

