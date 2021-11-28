Opening Week 13 Cowboys vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are looking to get on track after a less than stellar Thanksgiving. The Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 36-33 in overtime. They’ve lost three of their last four games and are seeing their NFC East lead shrink on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints have lost four straight games and find themselves 5-6 and slipping from the playoff picture.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Saints Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -210, Saints +175

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: DAL -5

This one is going to come down to the offense of the Cowboys being in a better spot than the Saints. In Week 12, the Cowboys were down both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and still put up 33 points on offense. The Saints should get Alvin Kamara back healthy while the Cowboys may sit Ezekiel Elliot to rest him to prepare for the second half of the season. Even if both of those things happen, I still think the Saints' defense can only stifle the Cowboys' offense for so long and Dallas will wear them down eventually just like the Buffalo Bills did in the second half of their Week 12 game. Cowboys to cover.

