Opening Week 13 Bucs vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers held off the Indianapolis Colts barely long enough to secure a 38-31 win. Running back Leonard Fournette had four total touchdowns on the day and 100 yards rushing. The Falcons welcomed Cordarrelle Patterson and his two touchdowns back to their offense as they were able to top the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-14.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bucs-Falcons Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -10

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Bucs -450, Falcons +340

Opening point spread: Bucs -9.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Early pick: Bucs -9.5

These NFC South divisional opponents have met already this season and the Buccaneers won 48-25. Since then, Calvin Ridley has stepped away from football and Leonard Fournette has cemented himself as the starting running back for the Bucs. If there was a defensive front that will be able to stifle Cordarrelle Patterson, I’d pick the Bucs. They held Jonathan Taylor to 81 yards rushing and a touchdown and while that doesn’t seem like a W, that is much better than other teams have been doing recently. Go with Brady here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.