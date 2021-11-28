Opening Week 13 Patriots vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

This is the first of two huge matchups between these two teams. The Patriots are 8-4 coming off a big win over the Tennessee Titans while the Bills are 7-4 and coming off a road thumping of the New Orleans Saints. The winner will be in first place in the AFC East — at least until the two teams meet again in Week 16.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Bills Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bills -150, Patriots +130

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5

Opening point total: 46

Early pick: NE +3.5

This is the first matchup between these AFC East divisional opponents and they play each other twice in December. The Patriots' offense is starting to click under Mac Jones and that is dangerous. This game will be a true test of where they are as the Bills' defense has been solid this year. The Patriots also have a great defense that has been pivotal in their six-game win streak. This should be a fun game to watch, but I think the Pats surprise the Bills in this one and cover the +3.5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.