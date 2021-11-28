Opening Week 13 49ers vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The 49ers were rolling against the Minnesota Vikings until Deebo Samuel went down with an injury. The team still pulled out the victory, but it is definitely something to watch as Samuel has become a large part of their offense. The Seahawks close out Week 12 with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Football Team. Seattle has lost two straight to Green Bay and Arizona coming out of their bye week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the 49ers-seahawks Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Seahawks +115

Opening point spread: 49ers -2

Opening point total: 46

Early pick: SEA +2

Both teams are suffering from injuries but the 49ers' offense was revolving around the versatility that Samuel provided. Seattle has a game against the WFT on Monday Night that should allow Russell Wilson to get back on track as a passer and he should be able to reignite his connection with Tyler Lockett and Russell Wilson. With the hit the 49ers offense took, I don’t know that someone will be able to step up and fill the Deebo sized hole created in the offense. Let’s go with the Seahawks covering the +2 spread.

