Opening Week 13 Ravens vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens close out Week 12 on Sunday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. They are 2-2 in their last four games and welcome back Lamar Jackson from a one-game illness absence. The Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Ravens-Steelers Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -150, Steelers +130

Opening point spread: Ravens -3

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: BAL -3

Short of the Ravens offense suffering a big loss, they should cover here. Their offense will be able to cut through the Steelers defense that has been more susceptible to big yard plays than people realize. The Steelers' offense sputtered in their Week 12 game and they aren’t getting consistent involvement of their star players and it is capping their competitiveness. The Ravens are better set up for weekly consistency on both sides of the ball and that should help them cover in this one.

