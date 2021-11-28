Opening Week 13 Jaguars vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jaguars are on a three-game losing streak coming into this game. They lost to the Atlanta Falcons 21-14 in Week 12 and are 2-9 on the season. The Rams' offense struggled to continue its hot pace and their defense fell apart against the Green Bay Packers as they lost, 36-28. Odell Beckham Jr. scored his first touchdown with the team as he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jaguars-Rams Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -13.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Rams -800, Jaguars +550

Opening point spread: Rams -12.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: LAR -12.5

The Rams did not have the performance coming out of the bye week that they wanted as they were taken down by the Packers. It was reported before the game that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing very hurt and we may have seen hints of that in their Week 12 game. The defense couldn’t handle the Packers, but they should be able to handle the Jaguars. The Jacksonville offense has struggled recently and even with the Rams defense struggling, they will struggle to move the ball. The Rams offense should be able to get back on track this week to cover even though the spread is big.

