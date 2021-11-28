Opening Week 13 Washington vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Washington Football Team and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders upset the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime to snap a three-game losing streak. Las Vegas is 6-5 and a game back of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs. Washington closes out Week 12 on Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Football Team finds themselves unexpectedly in the playoff mix with a 4-6 record.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Washington-Raiders Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Raiders -140, Washington +120

Opening point spread: Raiders -1.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Las Vegas -1.5

The WFT have yet to play their Week 12 game at the time of this writing, and the Raiders are coming off a Thursday night game that creates almost a half bye week. Tight end Darren Waller was banged up for the Raiders, but they had other players step up on offense which is what their offense had been lacking earlier in the year. The WFT needs players to step up on defense, but I don’t think they are able to keep the Raiders off the scoreboard. Raiders cover.

