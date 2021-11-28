Opening Week 13 Eagles vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 12 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Philadelphia is completing the Meadowlands doubleheader after losing an ugly one to the New York Giants. The Eagles dropped to 5-7 and are 2.5 games back of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Jets are coming off a 21-14 win over the Houston Texans to improve to 3-8 but remain in last place in the AFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Eagles-Jets Week 13 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -275, Jets +220

Opening point spread: Eagles -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: PHI -6.5

Even though the Jets are coming off a win and the Eagles a loss, I think the Eagles have the better chance of a good game in Week 13. Jalen Hurts was able to create on the ground as per usual, but he was picked off three times in their loss. He got very little help from his supporting cast and the Eagles will likely roll out a different game plan in Week 13. The Jets took advantage of a bad Texans defense and snuck out of town with a win. Sure, be happy with the victory, but they aren’t going to turn their season around. Eagles bounce back and cover.

