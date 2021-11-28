Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 28

There aren’t many games on the night slate in the NBA, so we’ll be picking from a few afternoon contests as well. We didn’t have to wait long for the LeBron James vs. Isaiah Stewart rematch. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Detroit Pistons to close out the slate later tonight. Here we’ll be focusing on some player prop bets that are favorable on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis O22.5 points (-110)

Right now, LeBron is questionable to play. If he sits out, this is a great line on AD to go over 22.5 points against a weak Pistons front court. Last time these two teams met, we saw what AD is capable of doing with James off the court. Davis scored 30 points and helped lead the Lakers to a comeback win over Detroit. There’s some narrative here and this is a game the Lakers absolutely need. I’m banking on AD showing up with or without LeBron.

Desmond Bane O16.5 points (+100)

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t have Ja Morant for the foreseeable future, so players will need to step up on offense. There are three names — including Bane — Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. being the other two. Bane, Brooks and JJJ will carry the offense. I think Bane will get more shot opportunities and will definitely have to play 30+ minutes to compensate. Prior to the blowout in which Morant got hurt, Bane had scored 20+ points in three straight. He’s more than capable of stepping up with Ja out.

