Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris popped up on the weekly injury report with a neck issue. He is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Harris was able to get in some limited work on all three practice days with the team this week, which is at least a good sign for his status on Sunday. However, you’ll still want to check the news on Sunday morning to make sure that he will suit up before locking in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (neck)

Harris ran for 56 yards on 10 carries last week against the Falcons. He also caught one pass for a nine-yard gain in that one. Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ended up splitting the workload pretty evenly last week. It’s notable because previously Harris had an edge in the backfield. That might have had something to do with the Patriots taking a commanding lead in that game. But if Harris were to miss time, Stevenson would be in line for lead back duties. Of course, Stevenson is also questionable for this week’s game.