Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Both of the New England Patriots’ top two running backs are listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a knee injury that flared up during the week. After a full practice session on Wednesday, Stevenson was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Rhamondre Stevenson (knee)

The Patriots always have a long list of players with injury designations, but it is concerning that Stevenson didn’t show up on the injury report until Thursday this week. He split the backfield work nearly evenly with Damien Harris, who is also questionable, last week against the Falcons, finishing the game with 12 touches for 69 yards and another six yards on one catch.

While Harris had been the lead back, the split last week makes it harder to interpret for fantasy football purposes. If Stevenson can’t play, Harris would be in line for a heavy workload, assuming he plays. And vice versa whenever Stevenson can’t go.