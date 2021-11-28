Hunter Henry injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is officially questionable for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Henry is dealing with a neck injury. However, he was able to get in a limited practice for all three sessions leading up to the game, so he would be more likely to play than not. However, you’ll want to double check the news on Sunday morning before making any final fantasy football lineup decisions.

Fantasy football impact: Hunter Henry (neck)

Henry’s two-game scoring streak was snapped last week against the Atlanta Falcons. He caught two passes on three targets for 25 yards, after scoring three touchdowns in his last two outings.

Henry has taken over as the Patriots’ top option among their tight ends, leaving Jonnu Smith as more of an afterthought in the offense. However, his fantasy appeal is mostly linked to the looks he gets in the red zone. He doesn’t usually accumulate enough catches and yardage to make him a producer for fantasy football lineups. If Henry can’t play, Smith has some appeal.