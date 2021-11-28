Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Jonnu Smith joined his fellow tight end, Hunter Henry, on this week’s injury report. Smith is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury. However, he was able to get in some limited work during all three practice sessions this week.

Fantasy football impact: Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

Smith has taken a backseat to Henry this season as the team’s primary tight end option in the passing game. He hasn’t had more than two targets in his last three games, catching one pass for 17 yards last week against the Falcons. He’s only had more than 20 receiving yards in a single game once since Week 5, and Smith has scored just one touchdown on the season. A revenge game against his former team this week does have some appeal, but even if Henry can’t play, Smith’s fantasy upside is limited. It might be best to leave him out of your fantasy football lineup altogether.