Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors will take the best record in the NBA into their road matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, November 28th. Golden State will enter this afternoon’s matchup with a 17-2 record, while the Clippers are 11-8.

Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making Los Angeles a +125 underdog. The point total is set at 215.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2.5

For as impressive as Golden State’s straight up record has been, the Warriors have been fantastic at covering spreads to this point of the season. Golden State is 14-4-1 against the spread, and oddsmakers have been unable to keep up with the Warriors, who have covered in six straight games.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

Both teams rank inside the top 10 in possessions per game, so there will be plenty of shot attempts in this matchup. When you combine that with the Warriors having the highest field goal percentage in the NBA, there’s a good chance this total reaches more than 215.5 points.

