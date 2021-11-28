Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Pacers on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon to round out another week in the NBA. The Bucks are the hottest team in the East on a six-game winning streak, which seems like nothing compared to the Phoenix Suns. The defending champs will look to make it seven in a row against the Pacers. Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Pacers, 5:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -2

Unless there’s some reason to believe Giannis or Khris Middleton or anyone on the Bucks will rest, there’s really no reason to think much about this pick. This feels like a vintage run for Milwaukee; we’ve seen in years past with this team how hot they can get. The Bucks dominate the Central division, winning 32 of the past 34 meetings. If Milwaukee is goin to have that good of odds to just get the win, clearing two points seems likely.

Over/Under: Over 217

The Bucks beat the Pacers 119-109 earlier in the season. Milwaukee has scored at least 109 points in five of six games during the win streak. The Bucks have been strong defensively during this stretch but haven’t really faced an offense with as much talent as the Pacers. Indiana has played in some slogfests but this should be a high-scoring game with a faster pace. I’ll take the over simply because I think the Bucks should get around 110-120 points alone.

