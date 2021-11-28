Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back to .500 after a triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. They will host a struggling Detroit Pistons team that has one of the worst records in the NBA.

The Lakers will enter as 10.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -525 moneyline odds, making the Pistons +385. The point total is set at 215.

Pistons vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pistons +10.5

The Lakers had yesterday off, so they’re rested enough, but they are coming off a three-overtime game and went into overtime in a win over the Indiana Pacers the previous matchup. This will be the Pistons’ third straight road game, which isn’t ideal, but the Lakers have been horrible against the spread this season. Los Angeles is 7-14 against the number, which is the worst mark in the NBA.

Over/Under: Over 215

The Lakers have hit the over more than any other team in the NBA, and it’s because they maximize possessions in their games. Los Angles ranks No. 1 in the league in possessions per game, which means more shot attempts and more points. We’ll continue on that trend and cash this over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.