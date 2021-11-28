Wake Forest vs. Pitt odds heading into ACC Championship Game

This may look like a college basketball matchup but I assure you it is not. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Pittsburgh Panthers are going to meet on the gridiron for the ACC championship, knocking aside plenty of powerhouse programs along the way. Both teams have had special seasons and while neither is in playoff contention entering championship weekend, there’s been enough chaos this season to never truly rule anything out.

The Panthers open as favorites against the spread, with Heisman contender Kenny Pickett leading the way at quarterback. The Demon Deacons have their own star under center in Sam Hartman and have proven they can hang around in a shootout. This should be a close, high-scoring contest in Charlotte.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pitt -3.5

Total: 49

