Houston vs. Cincinnati odds heading into AAC Championship Game

The American Athletic Conference Championship Game comes to you from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, December 4th. The game features the Houston Cougars taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats with the Bearcats earning the home-team nod from their undefeated overall record. While the Cougars are playing for bowl seeding, the Bearcats are likely in a “win and in” scenario with the CFP. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Cougars (11-1, 8-0 American) flew under the radar most of the season but responded to a season-opening loss with an 11-game win streak that culminated with a 45-17 win over UConn. The wide receiver tandem of Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton combined for 10 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 American) were one of two teams to finish the regular season undefeated and they capped off their season with a 35-13 win over East Carolina. Senior wide receiver Alec Pierce has eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: Cincinnati -10.5

Total: 55

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.