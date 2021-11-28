 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Iowa vs. Michigan odds heading into Big Ten Championship Game

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines meet at Lucas Oil Stadium as both teams look for their first B1G title game win.

By TeddyRicketson
Cade McNamara of the Michigan Wolverines looks up before the snap in the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

In a surprise turn of events, the 2021 Big Ten Championship game will feature the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 4th. This will be Iowa’s first appearance in the Championship game since 2015 and Michigan’s first-ever appearance since the game’s inception in 2011. The Hawkeyes are playing for bowl seeding while the Wolverines are hopeful for a CFP nod with a victory.

The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) are coming off their biggest win of the season as they knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-27. Hassan Haskins had his biggest performance of the season with 28 carries for 169 yards and five touchdowns. The Wolverines have won four games in a row since their lone loss of the season to Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) enter the championship game on a four-game win streak that most recently saw them escape Nebraska with a 28-21 win. Iowa was down 21-9, but then blocked a punt for a touchdown, had a safety, kicked a field goal and then scored a touchdown to seal the game.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: Michigan -10.5
Total: 44

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation