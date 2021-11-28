Iowa vs. Michigan odds heading into Big Ten Championship Game

In a surprise turn of events, the 2021 Big Ten Championship game will feature the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, December 4th. This will be Iowa’s first appearance in the Championship game since 2015 and Michigan’s first-ever appearance since the game’s inception in 2011. The Hawkeyes are playing for bowl seeding while the Wolverines are hopeful for a CFP nod with a victory.

The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) are coming off their biggest win of the season as they knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-27. Hassan Haskins had his biggest performance of the season with 28 carries for 169 yards and five touchdowns. The Wolverines have won four games in a row since their lone loss of the season to Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) enter the championship game on a four-game win streak that most recently saw them escape Nebraska with a 28-21 win. Iowa was down 21-9, but then blocked a punt for a touchdown, had a safety, kicked a field goal and then scored a touchdown to seal the game.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: Michigan -10.5

Total: 44

