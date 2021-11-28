Western Kentucky vs. UTSA odds heading into Conference USA Championship Game

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners will meet in the Conference USA title game. The two squads met in the regular season, with UTSA grabbing a 52-46 victory. They’ll meet for the title game on Friday, December 3 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Neither team is in contention for the College Football Playoff, although UTSA was making national headlines and Jeff Traylor is considered a coaching candidate of interest for several bigger jobs. UTSA wrapped up an 11-1 season and are ranked heading into this game. Western Kentucky is 8-4 on the season .

The Roadrunners open up as favorites against the spread despite being in their first conference title game. With the first game going near the 100-point mark, the over is a strong play here for bettors.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: UTSA -2

Total: 72

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.