Western Kentucky vs. UTSA odds heading into Conference USA Championship Game

The Hilltoppers and Roadrunners meet at the Alamodome in a chase for the conference championship.

By Collin Sherwin
Frank Harris hands off to Sincere McCormick of the UTSA Roadrunners in the second quarter against the the North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Denton, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners will meet in the Conference USA title game. The two squads met in the regular season, with UTSA grabbing a 52-46 victory. They’ll meet for the title game on Friday, December 3 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Neither team is in contention for the College Football Playoff, although UTSA was making national headlines and Jeff Traylor is considered a coaching candidate of interest for several bigger jobs. UTSA wrapped up an 11-1 season and are ranked heading into this game. Western Kentucky is 8-4 on the season .

The Roadrunners open up as favorites against the spread despite being in their first conference title game. With the first game going near the 100-point mark, the over is a strong play here for bettors.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: UTSA -2
Total: 72

