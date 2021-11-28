NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Sunday, November 28th

The college basketball slate for Sunday, November 28th will run from early in the morning till late at night with the final game tipping off 12 hours after the first, so there is no shortage of betting opportunities.

Some of the top games of the day will come in the ESPN Events Invitational from HP Field House in Orlando, Florida including the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Miami Hurricanes at 6:30 p.m. ET. Alabama is heading into that game as 10.5-point favorites.

Another game in that same tournament will take place earlier in the day when the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks play the Iona Gaels, which upset Alabama on Thursday. The Jayhawks come in as 13.5-point favorites in that matchup.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Sunday, November 28th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Nov. 28 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 12:00 PM Bethune-Cookman #21 Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -32 135.5 12:00 PM Troy #23 Florida SECN Florida -21 134.5 1:00 PM #4 Kansas Iona ESPN Kansas -13.5 141 4:00 PM Pennsylvania #13 Arkansas SECN Arkansas -19.5 150 6:00 PM #7 Villanova La Salle ESPN2 Villanova -18.5 140 6:30 PM Miami #10 Alabama ESPNU Alabama -10.5 153

