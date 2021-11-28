Bethune-Cookman vs. #21 Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates will return home for a matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats as heavy favorites on Sunday, November 28th.

Seton Hall started out their season with a 4-1 record with some tough matchups early on, as they beat the Michigan Wolverines and Cal Bears but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Pirates rate better in defensive efficiency than they do on the offensive end, and it’s tough not to be impressed with the start they’ve been on.

Bethune-Cookman will enter Sunday’s game with a 1-5 record with their lone victory coming against Bryant last weekend. Joe French is the team’s leader in points, scoring 14.2 per game and has been a solid three-point shooter early on in his college career.

How to watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Seton Hall

When: Sunday, November 28th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -32

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Seton Hall -32

It’s always tough going against a team that has a 32-point head start, but Bethune-Cookman will enter Sunday at No. 355 out of 358 Division 1 teams in the latest KenPom ratings. Meanwhile, Seton Hall will play their first home game in exactly two weeks and is more than 32 points better in this matchup.

