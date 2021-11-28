Troy vs. #23 Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Florida Gators are likely to move up a few spots in the next edition of the polls after another successful week, and they will wrap it up with a home matchup against the Troy Trojans on Sunday, November 28th.

Florida improved to 5-0 this season following wins over the Cal Bears and Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fort Myers Tip-Off earlier this week. The Gators jumped up to No. 14 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they’ve started out better than expected heading into the season.

Troy will enter Sunday with a 4-2 record, and they are coming off consecutive victories. Butler is the best team the Trojans have faced this season, and Troy was defeated 70-59. Troy does not rate very well offensively, and Duke Deen leads the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game.

How to watch Troy vs. Florida

When: Sunday, November 28th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -21

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Under 134.5

The strengths of both teams come on the defensive end of the floor, and Troy ranks No. 277 in adjusted offensive efficiency in the latest KenPom ratings. It’s tough to see the Trojans have much success offensively against Florida, which won’t do enough to hit the over as the Gators play at a slower pace.

