4 Kansas vs. Iona: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks and Rick Pitino-led Iona Gaels will battle for third place of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, November 28th from Orlando, Florida.

Kansas lost on a buzzer beater on Friday against the Dayton Flyers after knocking off the North Texas Mean Green in Round 1. The Jayhawks are still one of the best programs in college basketball with a top-five offense in KenPom’s latest adjusted offensive efficiency.

Iona upset the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide to open up the tournament, and the Gaels were defeated by Belmont on Friday night for their first loss off the season after starting off with six consecutive wins. The Gaels strength comes on the defensive end of the floor.

How to watch Kansas vs. Iona

When: Sunday, November 28th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -13.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Iona +13.5

Both programs should be fired up after a loss, but it seems unlikely this will be a blowout in either direction. Rick Pitino has gotten off to a tremendous start in his short time in charge of Iona, and the Gaels should do enough defensively to stay within this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.