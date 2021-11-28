Penn vs. No. 13 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks will get back to their home court with a matchup against the Penn Quakers on Sunday, November 28th in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas is off to a 5-0 start, and the Razorbacks are coming off wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City earlier this week. Arkansas will begin a stretch of four games when they should be heavy favorites.

Penn has a 3-5 record to this point of the season, and the Quakers lost three of their last four games heading into Sunday. Jordan Dingle is the offense for Penn, averaging 19.6 points per game through the first eight contests.

How to watch Penn vs. Arkansas

When: Sunday, November 28th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -18.5

Total: 150

The Pick

Arkansas -18.5

The Razorbacks should be in a good position for a good ol’ fashion blowout on Sunday afternoon. Arkansas is going up a Penn defense that is rated No. 295 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and this is not a good matchup for the Quakers.

