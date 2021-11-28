7 Villanova vs. La Salle: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 7 Villanova Wildcats already have two losses on the season, and they will return to the floor for a home matchup with the La Salle Explorers on Sunday, November 28th in Philadelphia.

Villanova is 3-2 on the season with forgivable losses to the UCLA Bruins in overtime and last week’s six-point loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Wildcats have one of the top offenses in the country, and they’ve got a good shot at getting back on track.

La Salle is 2-2 to this point of the season, and their two losses went into overtime. The Explorers have very balanced scoring with six players averaging between 8.3 and 12.3 points per game, led by Josh Nickelberry.

How to watch Villanova vs. La Salle

When: Sunday, November 28th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -18

Total: 140

The Pick

Villanova -18

The Wildcats have not taken the floor for a full week since their loss to Purdue, so they should be eager to get back and come away with a runaway victory in the Big 5 rivalry game. Villanova ranks No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and La Salle is outside the top 200 in KenPom on both ends of the floor.

