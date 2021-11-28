Miami vs. #10 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes will battle for a fifth place finish in the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday, November 28th from Orlando, Florida.

Alabama started out the tournament with a loss to the Rick Pitino-led Iona Gaels and followed that up with a win over Drake on Friday night. The Crimson Tide like to push the pace and are much more efficient on the offensive end than they are defensively.

Miami opened the event with a loss to the Dayton Flyers before beating North Texas on Friday to reach the fifth place game. The Hurricanes are also a better offensive team than they are on defense, so plenty of points could be scored in this matchup.

How to watch Miami vs. Alabama

When: Sunday, November 28th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: 152

The Pick

Over 152

Both teams’ strengths come on offense and when you combine that with the pace this game could be played at, we’ll take the over in this spot. Early on, Alabama ranks No. 33 in possessions per game, and I’m betting this game will be played the way they want it to be.

