Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into Big 12 Championship Game

The 2021 Big 12 Championship game comes to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 4th. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be playing as the home team with the Baylor Bears listed as the visitors. While Baylor is playing for mainly bowl seeding, Oklahoma State could make a CFP case with a strong victory. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) held off Texas Tech in a close game that saw Baylor come away with a 27-24 victory. Running back Abram Smith had 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown that sees the Bears enter the Championship game on a three-game win streak.

The Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) won the Big 12 regular-season title after a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners that lived up to the Bedlam name. The Cowboys came away with a 37-33 win as quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 214 yards and a touchdown, and ran the ball 16 times for 93 yards and another score.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -6.5

Total: 48

