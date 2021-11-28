Northern Illinois vs. Kent State odds heading into MAC Championship Game

The 2021 Mid-American Conference Championship game comes to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, December 4th with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Kent State Golden Flashes are taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies. With both teams are already bowl-eligible, they are mainly playing for bowl seeding and bragging rights as well as the championship trophy.

The Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2 MAC) are on a two-game win streak after they narrowly defeated Miami of Ohio, 48-47 in OT. The running back duo of Xavier Williams and Marquez Cooper combined for 37 rushes for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC) had their appearance in the championship game already locked up and it was a good thing as they lost their final regular-season game, 42-21 against Western Michigan. Northern Illinois couldn’t get much going on offense, but freshman running back Antario Brown had one of the best games of his season with five rushing attempts for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kent State -2

Total: 72

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.