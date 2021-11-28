Utah State vs. San Diego State odds heading into Mountain West Championship Game

The 2021 Mountain West Championship Game comes to you from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California as the Utah State Aggies take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 4th with the game airing on FOX.

The Aggies (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) got back into the win column with a 35-10 victory over Nex Mexico. Junior quarterback Logan Bonner had one of his best games of the year throwing for 312 yards and five touchdowns on only 16 completions.

The Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 Mountain West) have won four straight games after their lone loss of the season and their most recent win was a 27-16 victory over Boise State. Junior wide receiver Jesse Matthews had nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. In his last two games, he has 18 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: San Diego State -3.5

Total: 50.5

