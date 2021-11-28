Oregon vs. Utah odds heading into Pac-12 Championship Game

The 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game will feature the Oregon Ducks taking on the Utah Utes from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, December 3rd. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Ducks have won the game in back-to-back seasons and Utah is looking for its first-ever championship since the game's inception in 2011. The Utes won the regular-season matchup between these teams, 38-7.

The Ducks (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) got back into the win column by winning the ‘Civil War’ against Oregon State, 38-29. Sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams had six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12) have won five straight games with their most recent being a 28-13 win over Colorado. Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas had 25 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. He has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last seven games.

Opening Odds from South Point

Spread: Utah -3.5

Total: 60.5

