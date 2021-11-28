Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds heading into Sun Belt Championship Game

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship game will feature the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns on Saturday, December 4th with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. The game will air on ESPN. The Mountaineers have won both Sun Belt Championship games since the game’s inception in 2018 and the game in 2020 was canceled due to Covid-19.

The Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) head into the championship game on a six-game win streak with their most recent win coming against Georgia Southern. Senior quarterback Chase Brice had 235 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game.

The Rajun Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) responded to their season-opening loss with 11 straight wins with their most recent being a 21-16 victory of Louisiana Monroe. Freshman running back Emani Bailey had 13 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win. A model of consistency, in his second to last game, Bailey had 13 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Opening Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: App State -2

Total: 52.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.