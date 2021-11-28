 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 12 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 12 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is officially behind us and the main Week 12 slate is at hand. With three games on Thursday and two teams on bye, we only get 11 games on Sunday. Fantasy lineups have already seen some significant impact across the three Thanksgiving games, but plenty remains to be decided.

There are some significant injuries to keep an eye on heading into Sunday’s slate. Most notably, Packers running back Aaron Jones is a game-time decision due to a knee injury. Considering he is not playing until 4:25 p.m. ET, that raises a host of issues if you don’t have A.J. Dillon available to slot in if we don’t know Jones status by the time 1 p.m. games kick off.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 12 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

D’Onta Foreman to get the Week 12 start

Kareem Hunt will have a third down role

Both Patriots TEs are expected to play

Saquon Barkley is expected to play

Marquise Brown is expected to play

Aaron Jones will be a game-time decision

Patriots running backs should be good to go

Elijah Mitchell is expected to play

Donovan Peoples-Jones is expected to play

Cordarrelle Patterson decision will come down to game time

