Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 12 inactives come in

Thanksgiving is officially behind us and the main Week 12 slate is at hand. With three games on Thursday and two teams on bye, we only get 11 games on Sunday. Fantasy lineups have already seen some significant impact across the three Thanksgiving games, but plenty remains to be decided.

There are some significant injuries to keep an eye on heading into Sunday’s slate. Most notably, Packers running back Aaron Jones is a game-time decision due to a knee injury. Considering he is not playing until 4:25 p.m. ET, that raises a host of issues if you don’t have A.J. Dillon available to slot in if we don’t know Jones status by the time 1 p.m. games kick off.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 12 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

D’Onta Foreman to get the Week 12 start

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start, get bulk of carries vs. Patriots (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/GPaFwYUZWM pic.twitter.com/cnxWVxiVP1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 28, 2021

Kareem Hunt will have a third down role

From @NFLGameDay: The #Browns get RB Kareem Hunt back today and he’ll be the third-down back today, while the #Titans will likely lean on D'Onta Foreman today vs. the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/qYW6kOVrAU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

Both Patriots TEs are expected to play

Patriots' RBs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamdondre Stevenson (knee), along with TEs Hunter Henry (neck) and Jonnu Smith (shoulder), each is listed as questioanble for today's game vs. the Titans -- and each is expected to play, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Saquon Barkley is expected to play

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Marquise Brown is expected to play

Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a thigh injury, is likely to play against the Browns barring a pre-game setback, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Aaron Jones will be a game-time decision

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision today against the #Rams, per source. Jones practiced all week and there’s some optimism he’ll play, but they'll work him out pregame to see how he feels before making the final call. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2021

Patriots running backs should be good to go

The #Patriots should have a mostly full roster tomorrow, with RBs Damien Harris (neck) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) looking good to play. Same with TE Hunter Henry (neck). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

Elijah Mitchell is expected to play

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell, listed as questionable for Sunday due to rib and finger injuries, is expected to play vs. the Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

Donovan Peoples-Jones is expected to play

The #Browns are getting healthy, with WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) expected to play despite being questionable, source said. CB Troy Hill (neck) should also be good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson decision will come down to game time