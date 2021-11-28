Alex Collins injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

With starting running back Chris Carson on season-ending IR after neck surgery, the interim starting running back spot is up for grabs for the Seattle Seahawks. One likely candidate is Alex Collins who has handled the bulk of the carries while Carson had been sidelined this season.

Heading into the team’s Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Football Team, Collins has been limited in practice all week with an abdomen injury. While he doesn’t have an official injury designation for the game, Collins may not be at 100%. If he isn’t, it would be teammate DeeJay Dallas that would be likely to get some extra run on the ground. Rashaad Penny has already been ruled out so Collins and Dallas are expected to split carries and usage this week.

Fantasy football impact: Alex Collins (abdomen)

Washington is giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The only problem with this decent matchup is that the WFT is getting gouged by wide receivers in the passing game. If anything, Collins and Dallas will be used to set up the pass where Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf should have big games.

I still think Collins gets the nod as the starting running back, but it is more likely to be a 50-50 split with Dallas for carries. In Week 11, Collins had 10 carries for 36 yards while Dallas had four carries for 25 yards and a two-yard touchdown. Dallas also was targeted twice, but only brought in one of them for a two-yard gain.

Collins is worth a FLEX for your lineup, but I wouldn’t start Dallas in any capacity this week. If he happens to go off, look at starting him next week.