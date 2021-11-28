CFP rankings: When are the fifth College Football Playoff rankings released?

The 2021 college football season has just about wrapped up its regular season and conference championship week is upon us. Rivalry Week during Thanksgiving weekend resulted in one sizable upset in The Game and a near monster upset in the Iron Bowl.

The CFP announced its fourth set of playoff rankings last week, and we’re going to see one significant difference when they announce new rankings on Tuesday, November 30. When they are announced on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, we’ll see Michigan joining the top four.

Michigan hosted Ohio State in The Game and for the first time since 2011, came out victorious. The Buckeyes put up a fight, but the Wolverines imposed their will for much of the game. They impressed in a 42-27 win at the Big House and will now make an appearance in the Big Ten title game this coming weekend against Iowa.

Georgia will remain the No. 1 team in the country following a shutout win over Georgia Tech. Alabama edged out Auburn in four overtimes and will remain in the top four. Ohio State came into this past weekend No. 2 and the Crimson Tide were No. 3. Alabama probably moves into the second spot, but it will be interesting to see how high Michigan jumps. Cincinnati is likely to remain firmly in the fourth spot. The “outside looking in” crowd will include Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Ole Miss likely ranked fifth through eighth in some order.

Conference championship weekend will see some huge matchups that could still shake up the four CFP teams. Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC title game, Michigan will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game, and Cincinnati will face Houston in the AAC title game. All it takes is one upset to open the door for a Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, or Baylor.