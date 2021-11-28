Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 28

College basketball returns with six ranked teams in action on Sunday, November 28th. All six games involve double-digit favorites, but there are some intriguing matchups and storylines that will be worth watching. FS1 and ESPN’s network of channels will be broadcasting all six games to subscribers.

The closest spread of the day is for Miami vs. #10 Alabama. The game is taking place at HP Field House in Orlando as part of the ESPN Events Invitational. This game crowns the winner of the first round losers bracket. #4 Kansas faces Iona in the third place game. Dayton and Belmont are playing in the tourney finale.

Arguably the most interesting game on the schedule could be the Villanova-La Salle Philadelphia rivalry game. Neither team has been great this season, but when teams in Philly’s Big 5 face off, it’s worth a watch.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 28, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. All times ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. #21 Seton Hall

Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: FS1

Location: Newark, NJ

Odds: -31.5, 135

Troy vs. #23 Florida

Time: 12 p.m.

Channel: SECN

Location: Gainesville, FL

Odds: Florida -21

#4 Kansas vs. Iona

Time: 1 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Location: Orlando, FL

Odds: Kansas -14

Penn vs. #13 Arkansas

Time: 4 p.m.

Channel: SECN

Location: Newark, NJ

Odds: Arkansas -18.5

#7 Villanova vs. La Salle

Time: 6 p.m.

Channel: ESPN

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Villanova -18

Miami, FL vs. #10 Alabama

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPNU

Location: Orlando, FL

Odds: Alabama -9.5

