Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 28

College basketball returns with six ranked teams in action on Sunday, November 28th. All six games involve double-digit favorites, but there are some intriguing matchups and storylines that will be worth watching. FS1 and ESPN’s network of channels will be broadcasting all six games to subscribers.
The closest spread of the day is for Miami vs. #10 Alabama. The game is taking place at HP Field House in Orlando as part of the ESPN Events Invitational. This game crowns the winner of the first round losers bracket. #4 Kansas faces Iona in the third place game. Dayton and Belmont are playing in the tourney finale.
Arguably the most interesting game on the schedule could be the Villanova-La Salle Philadelphia rivalry game. Neither team has been great this season, but when teams in Philly’s Big 5 face off, it’s worth a watch.
Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 28, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. All times ET.
Bethune-Cookman vs. #21 Seton Hall
Time: 12 p.m.
Channel: FS1
Location: Newark, NJ
Odds: -31.5, 135
Troy vs. #23 Florida
Time: 12 p.m.
Channel: SECN
Location: Gainesville, FL
Odds: Florida -21
#4 Kansas vs. Iona
Time: 1 p.m.
Channel: ESPN
Location: Orlando, FL
Odds: Kansas -14
Penn vs. #13 Arkansas
Time: 4 p.m.
Channel: SECN
Location: Newark, NJ
Odds: Arkansas -18.5
#7 Villanova vs. La Salle
Time: 6 p.m.
Channel: ESPN
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Odds: Villanova -18
Miami, FL vs. #10 Alabama
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Channel: ESPNU
Location: Orlando, FL
Odds: Alabama -9.5
